CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$37.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.82. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

