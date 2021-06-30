CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAI. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07. CAI International has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. Research analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

