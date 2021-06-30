Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Up 132.4% in June

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,220. Cal Dive International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.