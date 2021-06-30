Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.49. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$150.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

