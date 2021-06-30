Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,149,874 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $90,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 134,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,985. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.