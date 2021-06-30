Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.62.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$130.88. 505,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,724. The stock has a market cap of C$92.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$119.05 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

