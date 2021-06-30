Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE:CNR traded down C$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$130.69. The company had a trading volume of 770,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$119.05 and a 1 year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.