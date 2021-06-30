Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,526,963.21.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.