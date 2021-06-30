Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $51.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CSIQ traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 1,623,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

