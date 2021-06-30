Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

CDNAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

