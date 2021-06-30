Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.79. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 20,300 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$507.52 million and a P/E ratio of -24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

