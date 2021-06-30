Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $12.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,921,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

