Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $12.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,921,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
