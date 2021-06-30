Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Lipocine Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.