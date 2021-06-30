Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 99.2% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 56.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 27,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,753. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

