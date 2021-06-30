Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 228,194 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 622.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,993. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

