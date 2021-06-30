Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $919.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $855.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $551.98 and a 1 year high of $926.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

