Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,426 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,459. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.