Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 262,609 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.03. The company has a market cap of £39.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

