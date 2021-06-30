Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.57.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,732 shares of company stock worth $6,273,371. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

