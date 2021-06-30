CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Down 8%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 62,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 100,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

