Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.95

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €163.95 ($192.88) and last traded at €165.35 ($194.53), with a volume of 113276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €163.75 ($192.65).

A number of research firms have commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.86 ($164.54).

The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of 92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €148.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

