Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 74,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,047,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

