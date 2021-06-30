Carry Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Carry has a total market cap of $65.70 million and $1.71 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 79.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029427 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.