Cat Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $725,050.65 and approximately $351,176.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

