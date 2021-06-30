Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

