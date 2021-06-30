CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.06. 6,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,859. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.