CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of CECO Environmental worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

