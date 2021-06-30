Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 258,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,050. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.