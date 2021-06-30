CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

