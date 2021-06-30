Centogene (CNTG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) recently:

6/27/2021 – Centogene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Centogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

6/20/2021 – Centogene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Centogene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Centogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

