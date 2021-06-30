Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,220 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.60. 179,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

