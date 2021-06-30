Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Shopify accounts for 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,470.45. 36,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,240.67. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,421.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

