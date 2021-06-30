Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases 3,517 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 69,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

