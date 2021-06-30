Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 496,255 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496,255 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,944. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

