CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $49.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.58.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:CF traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 4,119,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

