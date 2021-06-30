Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $371.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.10 and a twelve month high of $371.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

