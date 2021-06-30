Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $138.04

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.04, but opened at $143.83. Chart Industries shares last traded at $141.61, with a volume of 1,541 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.