Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $138.04

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.04, but opened at $143.83. Chart Industries shares last traded at $141.61, with a volume of 1,541 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.58.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

