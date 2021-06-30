Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

