CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,619.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $480,111.97 and approximately $14,619.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

