Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 320,690 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$698.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.