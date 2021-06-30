Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $161,788,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

