Cheuvreux Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

