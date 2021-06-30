Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Billion

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $35.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.22 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $137.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $148.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. 7,871,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 70.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

