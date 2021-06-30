Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

CVX stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. 388,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

