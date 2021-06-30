Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 62,824 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONCU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

