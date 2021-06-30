Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $496,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.