Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $23.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,559.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,106.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,439.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

