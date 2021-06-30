Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $67,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
