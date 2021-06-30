Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $4.83 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. Fastly comprises about 3.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.07% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

