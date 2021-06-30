Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,162. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

